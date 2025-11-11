Tulsa man raising money for veterans one knick-knack at a time

TULSA, Okla. — One Tulsa man is on a mission to feed homeless veterans one knick-knack at a time.

If you ever see an older man sitting outside your Sam's Club around Tulsa with all kinds of stuff he sells, his mission to raise money is the selling point.

Les Brandt began raising money for children's hospitals, then found Charitable Solutions, a non-profit that helps veterans.

That's where both the non-profit and Brandt learned about Coffee Bunker, another non-profit that helps veterans transition back into normal day life.

Local News Coffee Bunker working to connect Tulsa veterans with employers

So, Brandt came up with the idea to set up shop at various locations across Tulsa to sell items, all of which goes back to Coffee Bunker and help feed homeless veterans.

Brandt says he does it because he can, and there is a need to help the vulnerable.

"I tell people that ask me about why I do this. I do it because I can. My heart says go help somebody," Brandt said.

As the holidays near, Brandt and the Coffee Bunker expect to feed over 300 veterans between Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Last weekend, Brandt almost sold out of everything, telling 2 News that people want to help in any way they can.

"There's a bunch of folks that have the same heart and talked to thousands of people, and thousands and thousands of people came by, and some don't want anything," Brandt said.

"We have a big sign we put out front that tells us what we do. And a lot of people don't want anything. They just want to help with what we do because they say I can't do it, but I can," Brandt said.

Local News American Red Cross Tulsa accepting donations for military members Clifton Haskin

The little one-stop shop sells seasonal items from ornaments, hot pads, candy, nuts, to toys for either $5 or $10.

Brandt told 2 News $5 is the amount for a meal for a veteran.

And with the toys you buy, you give. So, you buy a toy, and Brandt gives a toy to a veteran child.

You can find Brandt and volunteers at Sam’s Club locations across Green Country, the main shop at the 71st and Mingo location. The shop is also set up at gun shows, fairs, and craft shows.

"Wherever we can go to raise money to help veterans," Brandt said.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

