American Red Cross Tulsa accepting donations for military members

TULSA, Okla. — As the government shutdown continues, the Tulsa American Red Cross is accepting food and hygiene donations to support military members. Anyone can drop off their donations at 0151 E 11th St from 9 AM until 5 PM on Nov. 10.

2 News met Joshua Starks at the VFW Post 577, a non-profit for veterans. He said that as a veteran, a shutdown is devastating.

"Not only do you have to worry about your service member, your family member being deployed, now you have to worry about if a check is going to come," said Starks.

Matt Trotter with the American Red Cross said they wanted to be that helping hand to service members. He told 2 News they're accepting things like meats, baby food, and toiletries.

"Every little bit of help… goes a long way," said Trotter.

Srarks said service members getting help was huge.

"By getting hygiene products, and dry foods… Every little bit helps," said Starks.

Trotter said people can drop off donations inside their collection boxes.

"We've been really pleased to see people step up and support military communities in their areas," said Trotter

Starks said even when the government shuts down, the compassion of Oklahomans doesn't.

"Just stepping up and helping them with a little bit of anything, man, that goes a long way," said Starks.

