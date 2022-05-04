Coffee Bunker working to connect Tulsa veterans with employers

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Coffee Bunker is turning to local businesses to help them to help veterans.

The Coffee Bunker has formed what it’s calling “Tulsa’s Employer's Alliance for Veterans.” It is a non-profit that helps veterans and their families transition into civilian life.

Hideaway Pizza is the first to sign up for the Coffee Bunker’s new alliance to help veterans find jobs.

“Michael with the Coffee Bunker reached out to us, just on a call and said we got the best pool of employees there is, and we couldn’t agree more so we set up a meeting and it didn’t take long for us to sign up,” says Hideaway Pizza CEO Brett Murphy.

Through the alliance, the coffee bunker will bridge the gap between veterans looking for work, and employers looking for employees.

“It does require a collaboration as a nonprofit to reach out and locate and identify and let veterans know the opportunities that are in Tulsa and we reach out to employers and say hey, and try and make that match and I think everyone, in the end, wins out of that.”

Michael Horton, Executive Director of the Coffee Bunker says employment is typically a veteran’s number one need.

“It takes a community to stand up and address those needs, and employment is right at the top of the list,” Horton says.

Hideaway Pizza signed the Alliance agreement and gave a donation to support the program. The Coffee Bunker is hoping other local businesses join the Alliance, to give veterans more employment opportunities.

“We want to work with employers who will walk alongside these young men and women, to make sure their first civilian job opportunities are successful," Horton says.

Murphy says there is no better group of potential employees.

“Partner with this group, in particular people who have been brought up, teamwork, discipline, being on time. I mean tell me a better group to choose from,” says Murphy.

If you would like to get involved with the Coffee Bunker, you can find their website here.

