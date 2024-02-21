Tulsa Day Center works to help the homeless

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center is a staple in the community as a safe place for the homeless population.
They help those in need with shelter, food, clothing and hygiene, as well as pointing their guests to more specific resources. These resources include legal help, rehabilitation services and permanent housing opportunities.
Tulsa Day Center's Mission:
"To serve those who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness."
Case management:
Visitors at the day center can request a meeting with case management staff. Here is a list of the services they provide:
- Providing emergency shelter, both day and night
- Offering clothing and basic needs
- Assisting to obtain Oklahoma IDs and birth certificates
- Referring to appropriate providers for psychiatric help
- Navigating the wide range of housing resources
- Preventing homelessness, including eviction avoidance, rental and move-in assistance
- Referring to the Tulsa Day Center Clinic
Tulsa Day Center Clinic:
The clinic provides information and medical help from doctors who volunteer their services at the center.
Partnership with Hudson Villas and other housing providers:
The Tulsa Day Center and Hudson Villas partnered to provide free or discounted housing to the Tulsans. Here are the housing options they offer.
- 18 units dedicated for the chronically homeless at Hudson Villas
- 17 units across two apartment complexes, scattered-site housing (for the chronically homeless)
- Full-market rate units available
- Section 8 accepted
- HUD-VASH (U.S. Veterans Administration Supportive Housing) Voucher
- Project-based vouchers in partnership with the Tulsa Housing Authority
- Rapid rehousing support
- Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency Voucher
Learn more about the Tulsa Day Center and the services they provide here.
2 News stories on the Tulsa Day Center:
- Hudson Villas, Tulsa Day Center partner to provide housing for homeless
- Tulsa Day Center to add kennel to serve in-need Tulsans with pets
- City Lights Foundation to open more accessible homeless shelter
Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --
- Download our free app for Apple, Android and Kindle devices.
- Sign up for daily newsletters emailed to you
- Like us on Facebook
- Follow us on Instagram
- SUBSCRIBE on YouTube