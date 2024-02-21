Tulsa Day Center works to help the homeless

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center is a staple in the community as a safe place for the homeless population.

They help those in need with shelter, food, clothing and hygiene, as well as pointing their guests to more specific resources. These resources include legal help, rehabilitation services and permanent housing opportunities.

Tulsa Day Center's Mission:

"To serve those who are experiencing or at risk for homelessness."

Case management:

Visitors at the day center can request a meeting with case management staff. Here is a list of the services they provide:



Providing emergency shelter, both day and night

Offering clothing and basic needs

Assisting to obtain Oklahoma IDs and birth certificates

Referring to appropriate providers for psychiatric help

Navigating the wide range of housing resources

Preventing homelessness, including eviction avoidance, rental and move-in assistance

Referring to the Tulsa Day Center Clinic

Tulsa Day Center Clinic:

The clinic provides information and medical help from doctors who volunteer their services at the center.

Partnership with Hudson Villas and other housing providers:

The Tulsa Day Center and Hudson Villas partnered to provide free or discounted housing to the Tulsans. Here are the housing options they offer.



18 units dedicated for the chronically homeless at Hudson Villas

17 units across two apartment complexes, scattered-site housing (for the chronically homeless)

Full-market rate units available

Section 8 accepted

HUD-VASH (U.S. Veterans Administration Supportive Housing) Voucher

Project-based vouchers in partnership with the Tulsa Housing Authority

Rapid rehousing support

Oklahoma Housing Finance Agency Voucher

Learn more about the Tulsa Day Center and the services they provide here.

2 News stories on the Tulsa Day Center:



Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

