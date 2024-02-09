City Lights Foundation, Tulsa partner to bring more accessible homeless shelter to Green Country

TULSA, Okla. — In the most recent sign of progress, the city of Tulsa and City Lights Foundation of Oklahoma are partnering to bring a low barrier shelter to Green Country.

Mayor G. T. Bynum rolled out a list of nine immediate action steps through his Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force in August. While every step is important in addressing the problem, the low barrier shelter has been of highest priority.

Housing Policy Director Travis Hulse told 2 News this shelter will complement existing ones, by providing services that Tulsan’s might not otherwise receive.

“Collectively we have a great network of shelters throughout the community,” said Hulse. “Some of it’s that we need additional space. Some of its we need places where you can come if you have a pet or a service animal. If you're being discharged from the hospital and you don't have anywhere to go and a clean, safe environment.”

This will be the place to receive all of those things, not being turned away for reasons other shelter’s may not be able to take individuals in.

For what ‘low barrier’ means, it’s about entry and what a specific facility needs a person to have or may not allow for an individual to receive service.

“Were basically saying there are no barriers to you being able to come into this new facility. We're going to take you as you are we're going to work through whatever challenges you're dealing with your background, your history, all of those things and just make a place for you to be able to come.”

Once an individual is taken in, there are a set of expectations to live by, as in any living space. Hulse said clients are expected to be on good behavior and respect the facility while using it.

A difference between this shelter and other housing solutions across the city, this low barrier facility will operate on referral only.

“You are not walking up to the facility, standing in line waiting to get in to get services,” said Hulse. “It's really a facility that you get referred to either from other shelters because they don't have space or they don't have like accommodations to take you. They can refer an individual from the day center, or Salvation Army or John 316 to this facility.”

All of those agencies, and many more, are dedicated year round to fighting the homelessness problem citywide. However, the problem is simply bigger than the resources available.

Director of Outreach for the Tulsa Day Center Josh Sanders said he couldn’t think of a better agency to take on this endeavor. City Lights Foundation has proven themselves over the years to make something like this happen, and work in the overarching mission to eliminate homelessness in the city.

“In Tulsa, have about 40% of the people experiencing homelessness are living unsheltered on the streets and so the additional shelter space is so needed especially in the winter time and you know the summer months that are coming and let's not forgetting it's gets very hot in Oklahoma.”

City Lights Foundation impressed city leaders with how they stepped up and supported the community through the pandemic. Hulse said it’s one of the reasons that showed they could take this project on.

They have not chosen a location nor is there a site in mind. Hulse said all options are on the table, as they explore things like vacant senior living facilities or hotels that would have the space to accommodate 50 to 75 households at a time.

Leaders are committed to completing the project by the end of this year.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

