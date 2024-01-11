Tulsa Day Center to add kennel to serve in-need Tulsan's with pets

TULSA, Okla. — It has long been a dream of the Tulsa Day Center's Mack Haltom to bring an animal kennel to the growing list of resources available at the Tulsa Day Center.

This year is the year the dream becomes a reality. Haltom said he knows there is a need, and something like this would help the Day Center reach more people in need.

"We've seen an increase in unsheltered folks that are experiencing homelessness, about 20-25% of those have pets," said Haltom. "There's a need for that I believe."

The Tulsa Day Center and the city are collaborating to bring this vision to life, with partial funding already approved. The kennel will be approximately 600 square feet, separate from the facility, with the ability to house five large animals and about five others.

Currently, some animals are allowed inside the facility, but there are specific requirements such as the owner having a case manager and proper vaccinations, among other things. The limit is set at 5 or 6 animals inside at a time.

It will be a climate-controlled space, with additional amenities like a quarantine room and a wash station. Haltom said he would also like to be able to have a veterinarian involved as well for the health of these animals.

"A lot of people are pet owners and they can’t imagine experiencing homelessness with their pet, what would they do?" said Haltom.

Michael and Stella Hall fit into this group. They lost their home about two years ago.

While many of their belongings are in storage, the most important things like their dogs, can be found right at their sides.

"They're just like my kids, it's like family I love them," said Michael.

The Hall's were hopeful to find shelter at the Day Center, but the facility had reached their animal capacity. Unable to bring their dogs inside with them, they declined.

"People are people wherever you go, and everybody wants to have a pet, your pets like your children people get lonely," said Stella. "A lot of people come and give puppies away, but it’s hard to take care of them on the street."

Michael said everyone out on the street with him that has animals experience the same issue, and have shared similar testaments with him.

"It’d just be helpful to be out of the elements period and then not have to worry about your animals," said Michael. "That’s the thing, I don’t trust my animals with everybody, just like I don’t trust my kids with anybody, I don’t do it."

The city has approved a grant to fund about $236,000 to put towards the kennel, with other funding lined up as well. The Tulsa Day Center hopes to build the kennel for around $350,000 to $400,000.

With the project still in it's early stages, Haltom said they will wrap up their architectural drawings within the next week or two.

They plan to break ground between April and June.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

