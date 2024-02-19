Hudson Villas, Tulsa Day Center partner to provide housing for homeless

TULSA, Okla. — Hudson Villas is an affordable housing program funded by grants, and the Tulsa Day Center offers apartments and programs for the homeless.

Some residents stay at no cost, and others pay 30% of their income for rent, like Anthony Payton.

Others pay with housing vouchers, and some pay fair market rental rates because it is a mixed-use apartment complex.

"I fell out the bed. Man, I did. I rolled right on out of that bed," said Payton.

Anthony Payton has been living at Hudson Villas since the day it opened its doors in 2013.

He told 2 News he is thankful to have his own room after sleeping on the floor at the Tulsa Day Center.

"Its convenient and I appreciate it. I try to show my appreciation to the staff each and every time I can," Payton said.

There is much more to the Hudson Villas than just apartments. They have a weight room, laundry facility, and even a dining hall with a kitchen.

Anthony's studio apartment consists of a bed, bathroom and shower. His room is decorated with gifts of paintings and pictures of family members.

He even had a television to watch his two favorite football teams, the Dallas Cowboys and Baltimore Ravens.

Anthony told me he organizes bingo every Friday for the community to enjoy.

"Watching people win and enjoying themselves and enjoying what they are getting, the only thing I do is keep the stress down," Payton said.

Anthony said getting to decorate outside his door also means a lot to him.

"It reminds me of my mother because she did that, so I started bringing flowers or plants or something," Payton said.

Outside his studio were pictures of his mother, along with plans and multiple paintings.

Latasha Anderson is the program director and property manager at Hudson Villas. She said the complex depends on grants and rental income to keep its doors open.

However, every month, they operate in the red. So, they count on donations to keep the program going. She said it's easy to give.

"Go through the Tulsa Day Center and mark your money for Hudson Villas and well get it and be able to use it" said Anderson.

To support the Hudson Villas, they have a donation page to support their program and keep their doors open for the homeless.

