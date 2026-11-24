TULSA, Okla. — Mack Haltom is retiring after 27 years at Tulsa Day Center, including the last seven as its CEO. The transition comes as the non-profit efforts a "new strategic plan".

Haltom said he first worked at the front desk in late 1999 after being unemployed before eventually getting promotions that led to the CEO title in 2019.

“I just felt like I have pretty much accomplished most of my goals," Haltom told 2 News on Nov. 23. "We've been ramping up rehousing people, not sheltering them but trying to move them on into housing. I’ve done just about everything that I know what I can do to get to this point where it’s time for me to lay aside and turn it over to Noe Rodriguez.”

FULL INTERVIEW: Mack Haltom on announcing retirement from Tulsa Day Center

Mack Haltom on announcing retirement from Tulsa Day Center

Haltom said TDC has tripled its budget since he took over, and quadrupled in staffing.

A TDC release on Nov. 23 noted several highlights of Haltom's tenure as CEO:

• Completion of a $16M capital campaign, resulting in a building remodel, enhanced services and maintenance reserves

• Expansion of housing initiatives: In 2021, the Tulsa Day Center housed 577 people and has housed hundreds more people each year since, through "evidence-based housing programs like Rapid Rehousing and Permanent Supportive Housing".

• Establishing an on-site clinic for those experiencing chronic homelessness, a kennel that allows guests to keep their pets with them, street outreach teams, specialized mental health and housing support through the "Blue Team", and veteran transitional housing at Hudson Villas

• Leadership within Tulsa's Continuum of Care and A Way Home for Tulsa, the community-wide system coordinating homeless services and housing

• Growth of staff, programs, and facilities "to build a robust team that works across programs to meet each person where they are"

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Noe Rodriguez steps into the role after seven years as chief operations officer. Rodriguez has deep ties to Tulsa non-profits, including being a graduate of Leadership Tulsa and Leadership Oklahoma, and is the current Leadership Council Chair of A Way Home for Tulsa, TDC's release said.

Rodriguez will also lead a "new strategic plan currently in development".

“I’m sure the strategic plan will be taking a look at where we’re at, what services are needed," Haltom said. "There's a need to have an emergency shelter that is senior-friendly...So, we're going to look at all those needs that are taking place, and maybe what a plan would look like in the future for how we serve those."

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In the meantime, TDC hosts its annual Thanksgiving lunch and dinner for those in need Nov. 24, serviced by The Summit Club Tulsa with a performance from the Tulsa Symphony string quartet.

“We’re in need of blankets now," Haltom added. "We can start collecting coats and the (cold) weather gear, especially for our outreach teams that are out pretty much every day.”