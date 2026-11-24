BIXBY, Okla. — Ask anyone in Bixby what their biggest complaint is about their town, and the answer is almost always the same: traffic on the Memorial Bridge, the only convenient way in and out of the growing town.

For many residents, the wait for a solution has become a source of frustration.

"Work hours is terrible. It takes much too long. It's crowded," said Terry Dupree, who lives near Bixby.

It's a story 2 News has followed for a while, including updates after the governor signed a bill into law that, according to city leaders, should make it easier to get a bridge going.

"You just think it's never happening. Every politician runs on that and then it never happens, but hopefully it's going to," said Susan Harwell, a Bixby resident.

Bixby Mayor Bobby Schultz knows the time is now, and "now" should've been years ago.

"I don't know how many mayors of Bixby there have been since this started, but quite a few, and I'd like to be the last mayor that has to be worrying about where will this bridge go," Schultz said.

Where that bridge would go was discussed at a recent meeting of city leaders from surrounding communities. Schultz tells 2 News the top two options right now include one we told you about earlier this year — connecting from near 121st and Riverside to Kimberly Clark. The other would connect Mingo, where there are plans for a feasibility study.

"I think it would alleviate some of the traffic on Memorial and it would be easier for the schools, I think," Schultz said.

Schultz tells us that convenience is one of the top priorities of this second bridge but he also says there's a safety component to this.

"If there's a wreck on the bridge, it shuts down all four lanes. Even though we have a new fire station, even though we have police officers here, if it's unavailable and it's a major accident or something, that's a real challenge for us too," Schultz said.

The biggest issue is cost. The city of Tulsa estimates just getting the Riverside area ready for that bridge would cost $100 million. The actual bridge would cost even more.

"It will benefit everyone, so at some point you have to bite the bullet and figure out how to pay for it," Schultz said.

As for a timeline, Schultz says we're still likely years away, but that once the money for the feasibility study is raised and is completed, the process could ramp up even more.