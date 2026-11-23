OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — Incoming Oklahoma State Superintendent Dr. Robert Franklin has selected former state Representative Rhonda Baker to serve as chief of staff at the Oklahoma State Department of Education.

Franklin says he wants a leadership team that understands education from the classroom all the way to the state level.

Baker brings a background that spans both worlds. She spent nearly two decades teaching English at the middle school, high school and college levels before entering public service. She later served eight years in the Oklahoma House of Representatives, including as chair of the House Common Education Committee. Most recently, she served as director of education for the Greater Oklahoma City Chamber. Baker says she is still processing the appointment.

"Well, it's an honor to get the title. I haven't totally wrapped my arms around it because I've been continuing to work in my current position, but once I get up to the State Department, I'm sure it will hit me and it will be exciting," Baker told 2 News Oklahoma.

Baker says her priorities will include listening to educators, building partnerships and keeping the focus on Oklahoma students. She also says she wants to shift the narrative around the state's education system.

"We have just been in the spotlight for too long and it's been a negative story that's been told about us. We have a lot of work to do, but my goal is to start really championing things that are going well. There are great things that are happening. We do have a lot of things we're going to have to fix, but I want to bring back respect within our state and our education system," Baker said.

Baker's appointment comes one week after incoming State Treasurer Mike Mazzei named Lindel Fields as his chief of staff.

Baker will officially join the State Department of Education in January.

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