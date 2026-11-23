TULSA, OKLA — A Canadian high-pressure system moving into the region will keep conditions dry and colder to start the week.

Monday will bring lots of sunshine, a moderate northeast breeze and afternoon highs near and around 50 degrees. Temperatures will fall into the upper 20s Monday night, with a hard freeze possible in parts of northeast Oklahoma.

Clouds will increase tomorrow as an upper-level system moves across Texas, but limited moisture means rain is not expected. Highs will remain in the 40s. Another chilly night is expected before sunshine returns Wednesday. Morning lows will dip into the mid-20s, with afternoon highs climbing into the upper 40s.

Thanksgiving Day is shaping up to be mostly sunny and dry, with morning temperatures in the mid-20s and afternoon highs reaching the low 50s. North winds will remain light.

For those heading out for Black Friday shopping, temperatures will be noticeably warmer. Highs are expected to reach the low 60s, with south winds returning.

The warmer weather will continue into the weekend, with highs in the low 60s and morning temperatures generally in the 30s and lower 40s. Saturday looks partly cloudy, while additional clouds will move in Sunday. A very slim chance of showers could develop late Sunday.

While the coldest air will be short-lived, the combination of several freezing nights and dry vegetation will increase the potential for fires to start and spread. No significant fire-weather concerns are currently expected, but Oklahomans should use caution with outdoor burning.