MUSKOGEE, Okla. — The Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) is removing approximately 2,200 large bags of radioactive waste and contaminated soil from the former Fansteel Metals facility near Muskogee, marking another step in a cleanup effort that has been years in the making.

The former industrial facility processed radioactive ore from 1957 to 2001, operating for more than four decades before shutting down. The company filed for bankruptcy in 2002 and again in 2016.

In 2023, Oklahoma designated the property as the state’s top cleanup priority.

For the Muscogee Nation, which has worked alongside the EPA on the cleanup effort, the latest developments represent years of work toward addressing contamination at the site.

Jason Salsman, press secretary for the Muscogee Nation, said he is relieved to see the project moving forward.

“Well it’s just a relief because we’ve worked on this for quite a while,” Salsman said.

The Fansteel Metals site is located within the Cherokee Nation Reservation. However, Salsman said the Muscogee Nation wanted to participate in the cleanup because of its proximity to the Nation and the potential environmental concerns affecting surrounding communities.

“When we look at projects like this a way we can lend resources our man power,” Salsman said.

EPA Region 6 Administrator Scott Mason said crews are currently focused on removing some of the most hazardous materials from the property while taking steps to prevent contaminated waste from spreading beyond the site.

The cleanup is intended to address environmental risks associated with decades of radioactive material processing at the former facility.

“We are focused on clean air and water for every single American and that will not be compromised,” Mason said.

The EPA expects the current phase of radioactive waste removal to be completed by spring 2027.

However, that deadline does not mark the completion of the entire cleanup. Federal officials said planning for longer-term remediation at the Fansteel Metals site will continue beyond the current removal work.

Salsman said reaching this stage has required years of cooperation and work from multiple organizations.

“It has been a really hard task something that we’ve spent many hours on with many people working on it together so to be here at the finish line it’s sort of takes that hard work and makes it not in vain,” Salsman said.

The EPA will continue overseeing cleanup efforts at the property as crews work toward completing the current removal phase and determining the next steps for long-term remediation.