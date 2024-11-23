ANIMAL SHELTER: Tulsa Day Center opens animal shelter, homeless community talks

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Day Center is working to lower a barrier that's challenged people it has served for years. It starts by opening an animal shelter for the homeless community’s pets as they receive assistance.

On November 22, the Tulsa Day Center held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to open the shelter.



"I was really depressed, and when I got Joey, it was just, he brightened me up, made me get up to do things, and brought joy back into my life," said Tiffiny Bitar. She's experiencing homelessness and recently got a dog.

Bitar and her new puppy have lived together for about two months.

She said it’s scary not knowing where to go, especially since homeless shelters have limited or no space for pets.

This forced people with pets to stay outside.

"Stressful, heartbreaking, wondering what’s going to happen to him with the cold," said Bitar.

However, they may have another option this winter with the shelter's opening.

2 News has covered the plans for the Tulsa Day Center’s animal shelter since it was announced.

The shelter is finished sitting on the back end of the day center.

It has five fenced-in kennels, a dog washing station and a washer and dryer.

"We want to lower that barrier that’s what we’re trying to do we’ve been doing it like I said a little over a year but this increases our capacity to be able to accommodate more animals," said Tulsa Day Center CEO Mack Haltom.

He said he’s advocated for years to get the animal shelter. With the help from the City of Tulsa and other partners, they were able to build the shelter.



When talking with Bitar she said she had some concerns with the health and safety of the shelter, especially with the pets being close together.

"I’m hoping, I’m kind of worried about the maybe the regulations," said Bitar.

After 2 News heard her concern, we took it to Haltom, who addressed the possible issues.

"They will have to come into our building at our front desk and we screen them there we make sure the animals are vaccinated or whatever. Make sure they’re healthy animals when they come in. So, we have a policy and procedure," said Haltom.

While the ribbon cutting was held on November 22, the space is still waiting on a few more things before opening.

Haltom said they expect it to open by the start of the new year fully.

As for Bitar and Joey, they’re willing to give the new animal shelter a try.

