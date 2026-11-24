MUSKOGEE, Okla. — A federal bankruptcy judge has approved the sale of Bacone College’s property and assets for $5.4 million, marking a major development in the uncertain future of the historic Muskogee campus.

According to a 10-page court order obtained by 2 News Oklahoma from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Oklahoma, the sale was authorized on Nov. 19, 2026.

The order identifies Oppenheimer Development Properties, LLC, as the approved buyer.

The agreement includes Bacone College’s real estate and personal property, including the rights to use the Bacone College name.

Court documents also show that no competing offers were submitted before the deadline.

Under the agreement, Oppenheimer Development Properties would acquire a 97% ownership interest in Bacone Holding, LLC, while Reed Oppenheimer would hold the remaining 3%.

Although the court has authorized the $5.4 million transaction, the order does not confirm that the sale has officially closed.

The development comes just days after 2 News Oklahoma reported on the uncertain future of Bacone College, which was founded in 1880 and has a long history of educating Native American students.

During that previous report, Leslie Hannah, who was still serving as the college’s president on paper, expressed concerns about what could happen to the campus and its historical assets.

In a follow-up interview, Hannah, now Bacone College’s former president, confirmed he signed a quitclaim deed he had previously been considering.

“I felt nauseous that I could be potentially signing the death warrant for Bacone College,” Hannah said.

The newly obtained court order also provides details about the college’s historical artwork and other personal property included in the approved sale.

During 2 News Oklahoma’s previous reporting, Hannah also raised questions about an 1866 treaty between the Muscogee Nation and the United States.

Hannah believes the treaty could affect ownership of the property and potentially support a claim that the land should return to the Muscogee Nation.

“I still think that this 1866 treaty that I mentioned previously could supersede that,” Hannah said.

However, that ownership claim has not been legally established.

The bankruptcy court’s order addressed an objection to the sale and cited historical documents supporting earlier transfers of the property. The judge ultimately overruled the objection and authorized the transaction to move forward.

Despite the ruling, Hannah said he remains concerned about the future of the college and its historical significance.

He described the ongoing situation as complicated and expressed disappointment over the possibility of Bacone College permanently closing.

2 News Oklahoma reached out to Oppenheimer Development Properties for comment about its plans for the historic campus but had not received a response at the time of reporting.

2 News Oklahoma will continue following the proceedings and provide updates as more information becomes available about the future of Bacone College.