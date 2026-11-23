BROKEN ARROW, OKLA. — BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — Sam Clark has lived in his Broken Arrow home since the 1970s, but a gas leak nearly left the senior without heat or hot water heading into the Thanksgiving holiday.

KJRH

It started when Clark noticed his gas bill was unusually high. He contacted the fire department, which discovered a gas leak at his dryer, prompting the gas company to shut off service to his home.

A plumber was called in and found several leaks, but the repairs added up quickly.

"I'm in about $1,200 deep now and I still don't have any heat, don't have hot water," Clark said.

The biggest problem remained: a leak inside the wall where the gas service line enters the home.

"They have come to the conclusion that the leak is in my wall. Where the service comes in and they're going to have to replace the gas line. And, you know, we're looking at roughly $7,500 to do that and I don't have the money," Clark said.

After Clark's story aired Nov. 20, Phillip Gibney with Broken Arrow's Beene Services saw the situation and decided to act.

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"I just didn't feel that that was right. So, I reached out to some of my guys, we all volunteered to come in on Saturday and take care of him, which we did," Gibney said.

Beene Services

Gibney's crew made the repairs at no charge and quickly identified the source of the problem.

"We found where the leak was, was on his fireplace that he does not even use at all anymore, so we essentially capped it off and he's good to go," Gibney said.

The job was awaiting a final inspection Monday afternoon before gas service could be restored.

"Inspectors are in transit this afternoon to come and inspect him. Once he gets the green tag on it, they'll contact the gas company and the gas company will turn the gas back on to Mr. Clark's house," Gibney said.

Clark said he was hopeful the heat and hot water would be back on Monday.

"Keep my fingers crossed I'd have hot water by the end of the day," Clark said.

BEENE SERVICES

Clark said he was also touched by the outpouring of support from viewers who reached out after seeing his story.

"I had some people contact me on a messenger about helping out too, and I sent them a note back saying thank you very much for your kindness," Clark said.

"I am a blessed man. Thank you very much," Clark said.

Resources for seniors facing home repair costs

The U.S. Department of Agriculture's Section 504 Home Repair Program can offer grants of up to $10,000 to very-low-income homeowners age 62 and older to fix health and safety hazards, including leaky gas lines. Homeowners can check eligibility at the official USDA website.

To avoid large, unexpected gas line repair bills, homeowners can check whether their natural gas provider offers a gas line protection plan, which is often available through a third-party provider.

Seniors in need of home repair assistance can also contact INCOG's Area Agency on Aging at 918-579-9477 or dial 2-1-1 to be connected with local resources.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.