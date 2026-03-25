TULSA, Okla. — Gov. Kevin Stitt says Oklahoma has made strides in incarceration rates, infrastructure, and business competitiveness under his leadership, but education continues to be a lingering frustration.

Stitt laid out his vision of bringing Oklahoma into the top 10 nationally in multiple categories, while acknowledging some areas still lag.

WATCH: Stitt says Oklahoma making progress, but education, efficiency still needs work

Stitt says Oklahoma making progress, but education, efficiency still needs work

“When I took over, we were 50th, dead last, in incarceration rates,” Stitt said. “We’ve moved the needle, we’re 40th now, and we’re No. 2 in the lowest recidivism in the country. Those are things people don’t see, but I’m really proud of it.”

Stitt said roads and bridges have been fully funded, but education scores remain near the bottom in reading and math. He argued that future governors should have the authority to appoint the state superintendent of education.

Currently, Stitt has tapped Lindel Fields to lead the state’s education department after Ryan Walters stepped down. Stitt praised Fields for creating “a culture change” and boosting teacher appreciation.

Previous Coverage>>NEW STATE SUPERINTENDENT: Who is Lindel Fields?

“We need discipline in the classrooms. We need parent engagement. We also need more options,” Stitt said, pointing to school choice initiatives and parental control measures. “Not every kid learns the same way," Stitt said.

The governor also addressed legislative efforts to change Oklahoma’s mental health agency structure. He supports consolidating Medicaid functions under the state’s Health Care Authority to eliminate inefficiencies and reduce bureaucratic costs.

“Mental health services aren’t going anywhere,” Stitt said. “But what we’re doing isn’t as efficient as it should be. We need to get dollars directly to nonprofits in Tulsa, Oklahoma City, and around the state, not waste them in bureaucracy."

On tribal hunting rights, Stitt criticized Attorney General Gentner Drummond’s position and raised concerns about state enforcement authority on what he said covers “42 percent of our state.” He called for clarity in discussing jurisdiction and described the current disparities in sentencing between Native and non-Native defendants as “the most un-American thing I’ve ever heard of.”

Previous Coverage>>>Tulsa mayor fires back at governor over tribal jurisdiction agreement challenge

He also pushed back on speculation about a U.S. Senate or congressional bid, saying he plans to finish his term through January 2027 and is not running for another office during his tenure.

In other policy matters, Stitt defended his choice of Alan Armstrong, CEO of Williams Companies, for a federal role involving permitting reform. He described Armstrong as “the right guy for the job” with expertise in pipelines and energy infrastructure, adding that former President Donald Trump was supportive of the selection.

Previous Coverage>>>NEW SENATOR: Gov. Stitt names Alan Armstrong to replace Sen. Mullin

Stitt also reiterated his support for establishing an Oklahoma business court, similar to Delaware’s, to attract more corporate headquarters. The measure passed last year but was struck down by the state Supreme Court.

Finally, on homelessness enforcement and Operation Safe, Stitt said Tulsa was “much worse than Oklahoma City” before state intervention. He dismissed claims that Oklahoma City is receiving more funding than Tulsa and urged city leaders to enforce encampment laws.

Previous Coverage>>>Gov. Stitt says Operation SAFE is complete in Tulsa

“It’s not compassion to let somebody lie on the street and do drugs,” Stitt said. “We want to get them help, but we’re not going to let them sit there and encamp in our downtowns.”

Stitt said forthcoming reports on homelessness spending in Tulsa will surprise residents.

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