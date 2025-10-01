EXPECTED PICK FOR SUPT: Who is Lindel Fields?

OKLAHOMA CITY — The public is still awaiting official word from Oklahoma Governor Kevin Stitt on who he plans to replace State Superintendent Ryan Walters, who resigned on Sept. 30.

We could find out on Oct. 2 when Governor Stitt scheduled a news conference on the future of education in Tulsa.

Multiple sources tell 2 News the governor is expected to select a long-time educator who lives in Tulsa — Lindel Fields.

With most Oklahomans hoping for less controversy and fewer national headlines than Walters brought to the state department of education, Fields’ online footprint appears strictly professional and highly focused on education and leadership.

According to LinkedIn, Fields has a master's degree in Education Leadership from Southern Nazarene University and has received multiple leadership awards.

Fields is a former Superintendent and CEO of Tri County Tech in Bartlesville, where he worked in various roles for 22 years.

A spokesperson for Tri Tech sent an email, stating, “while we can not independently confirm the details, we are proud of our former Superintendent and CEO, Lindel Fields, and his reported appointment as Oklahoma’s State School Superintendent. We are confident his leadership will positively impact students across the state.”

Fields retired from Tri Tech in 2021. Most recently, he has started a professional leadership coaching firm called “Your Culture Coach.”

While 2 News sources echo confidence that Fields would approach the role in an apolitical style, he does have a long history of campaign donations.

According to Open Secrets, he donated to both Republican and Democratic candidates in the aughts. In more recent years, he focused on Republican candidates. Fields donated $1,500 to Stitt’s campaign and $1,000 to the man he is expected to replace, Ryan Walters.

