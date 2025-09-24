Walters resigning? 2 News Oklahoma looks into claims about State Superintendent

TULSA, Okla. — Have you heard the rumor going around that State Superintendent Ryan Walters is going to resign?

Sources brought it to 2 News Oklahoma, so we started doing some digging.

Sources claim Walters could resign. If he does resign, Gov. Stitt appoints someone to that position.

We reached out to Walters, but haven't heard back yet. We also reached out to Gov. Stitt's office, who did get back to us:

"Walters hasn’t resigned nor talked to the governor about resigning; there are no plans to appoint anyone to a seat that is currently occupied."

Voters elected Walters to this position in Nov. 2022. His term ends Jan. 2027.

During his time in office, he's faced several lawsuits, public arguments with school leaders, and issues with members of the school board.

We're gonna keep digging into the rumors to see what we can learn and will update as we learn more.

