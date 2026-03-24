Gov. Stitt to replace Mullin in US Senate after DHS confirmation

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. — All eyes are on the State Capitol this morning as Gov. Kevin Stitt prepares to fill a major vacancy in Washington.

Oklahoma is down a U.S. senator after Markwayne Mullin was tapped for a top cabinet position late last night. In a 54 to 45 vote largely along party lines Monday night, the Senate confirmed Mullin as the new Secretary of Homeland Security.

The two-term senator, former MMA fighter, and Cherokee County native immediately submitted his resignation. He now takes over a department recently led by Kristi Noem, whose time as secretary was surrounded by controversy.

Fellow Oklahoma Sen. James Lankford presided over the historic confirmation.

“He's passionate about security, he's served in the House of Reps for a decade and now has served in this body for three years," Lankford said. "He spent a lot of time on the issues of national security. He's done a lot of research in that area. He's worked to be able to pass the bills that actually fund Homeland Security and now he will be the one to implement those same bills."

With Mullin's seat now empty, the focus shifts to Oklahoma City. Stitt is scheduled to hold a press conference this morning at the Capitol to announce his pick for Mullin's replacement.

The balance of power in the U.S. Senate is razor thin, making Stitt's upcoming appointment critical not just for Oklahoma, but for the entire country.

2 News Oklahoma will be at that press conference later this morning and will bring you the updates as soon as Stitt names Oklahoma's newest U.S. senator.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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