MUSKOGEE, Okla. — Churches across Muskogee came together on Mother’s Day to host a free community celebration honoring mothers and families at the Dr. Martin Luther King Community Center.

The event, organized by the Christian Ministers Union, featured food, music, speakers, and fellowship for families throughout the community.

WATCH: Churches host free Mother’s Day celebration in Muskogee:

Free Mother's Day event in Muskogee

“I’m five generations so I’m really thrilled to be here,” said Rosie Wright, who attended the event.

KJRH

Organizers said they wanted to create a welcoming place for mothers to feel appreciated while also bringing the community together.

Vice President Marlon Coleman said the idea came after recognizing many restaurants around town would likely be crowded on Mother’s Day, making it difficult for some families to celebrate.

“It just makes me excited that we can extend this opportunity to so many people, mothers in particular who might not have that opportunity on their own,” Coleman said.

Community members said events like this are important for strengthening connections across Muskogee.

“Community events are very important that way we can keep the community involved,” said Iceley Brown.

Coleman said the celebration was about more than just food and entertainment. He said it was also an opportunity to recognize the role mothers play in families and communities every day of the year.

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