PAWHUSKA, Okla. — A calm before the predicted windstorms could be felt in much of Osage County on March 13, but it is March 14 that has fire authorities urging extreme caution.

"We had the Acorn fire (this month). That ended up being 3,000 acres," Assistant Fire Management Officer Louis Dailey of Osage Nation Wildland Fire told 2 News.

'Significant wildfire' conditions expected in Osage County Friday

"We're running on short hours of sleep," Daily added. "But we're really just pushing nutrition and hydration and making sure we're physically ready to go (and) equipment is ready to go, everything starting and ready to go at the drop of a hat."



Osage Nation has 38 firefighters on staff, including full-time crew, out of state personnel, and emergency hires from other local departments all wearing the ONWF patch during the preparations for Friday's conditions.

That's not including Single Engine Air Tankers (SEAT) in Bartlesville called in for dropping fire retardant from above.

But if winds get too hectic, the planes could stay grounded.

"That means we don't fly," SEAT base manager Randy Carter told 2 News. "We don't fly because you can't control your aircraft."



Previous coverage >>> At least nine homes destroyed by Washington County wildfires

Pilots and firefighters have already been busy several times just this month. March 14 could be even worse, hence Smokey Bear signs around the county display Level 3 wildfire danger.

2 News Oklahoma

Like the longtime mascot advertises, Dailey advocates for residents to pay attention and help prevent the next wildfire.

"We really want to discourage any type of (flammable) activities tomorrow," the assistant fire management officer said. "That includes things like welding (or) using cutting torches. Tomorrow, it really seems like all the cards are on the table lining up for a potential significant wildfire."

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

