'Very emotional': Homes destroyed in Pawhuska fires

PAWHUSKA, Okla. — Some Pawhuska homeowners are left trying to find their next place to live after wildfires destroyed properties.

A tractor, basketball hoop, and motorcycle are just some of the things Jim Crawford said he lost in the Pawhuska fire. Crawford has lived here for 30 years, but on Oct. 29, he was forced to evacuate and left almost everything behind.

"They came around and said it was time to go and told us we were going to have to leave. Stubborn me said I'm not going anywhere, but I did," said Crawford.

Osage John Stinks cabin was also on Crawford's property. In the early 1900s, he was rumored to have returned from the dead on numerous occasions.

Steve Lippit has been an insurance agent in Pawhuska for 25 years. He said there are methods to prepare for a total loss, such as a wildfire.

"Take an inventory of all your personal property. Put it in a safe deposit box. Record everything you have and keep in a separate location," said Lippit.

Lippit also said to take pictures of most of your belongings. If possible, grab things that aren't replaceable, such as family pictures, and put them in a place you can quickly grab before evacuating.

Crawford said he plans to see how insurance plays out -- and look into the possibility of rebuilding.

"Such good community. I've had people reaching out to us that I don't even know," said Crawford.

Click here for resources and information on whether you were affected by the Pawhuska wildfires.

