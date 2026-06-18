Search begins for Tulsa City Emergency Manager

TULSA, Okla. — The search for a permanent Tulsa City Emergency Manager begins in July.

In October, Mayor Monroe Nichols addressed plans to phase out Tulsa Area Emergency Management.

“I want to thank Tulsa County for their continued partnership as we strengthen emergency efforts in Tulsa,” Mayor Monroe Nichols said. “While we believe it’s beneficial to have an expert embedded within City operations on matters of emergency management, the City and County will continue to collaborate and share resources to create better outcomes for the residents we serve.”

Nichols signed the executive order to officially move forward on June 18th, after Tulsa City Council approved the budget.

The order creates a dedicated department responsible for coordinating emergency preparedness, response, recovery, and resilience efforts for the City of Tulsa.

The city worked with county and state partners and looked at best practices across the country for the new chapter in emergency management. The department represents the next step in a monthslong effort to establish a modern emergency management structure with clear lines of responsibility, dedicated leadership, and enhanced coordination with local, state, tribal, and federal partners.

Mayor Nichols said the city took a hard look at what emergency management should look like for a city of Tulsa’s size and the needs of the area. Whether it’s natural disasters or current-day emergencies such as cyber attacks, Tulsa averages roughly one major emergency requiring large-scale response every year.

“Ultimately, our community deserves the best response possible when it comes to emergency response. I've seen firsthand the needs of our community following a disaster and I’ve also seen just how hard our City employees work during these events. From winter weather when I first took office, to standing in the completely destroyed Tulsa Tech North Peoria Campus after the tornado this spring, I've seen the dedication of our teams and the strain these events have on our residents and our response teams,” Mayor Nichols said. “And while our response has always been strong to these types of events, emergencies take their toll on those impacted, and the employees, who deserve dedicated support from professionals inside the organization whose sole responsibility is emergency management.”

As the search for a permanent emergency management director begins, Tulsa's Public Safety Commissioner Laurel Roberts continues to serve as the interim emergency management role.

All emergency preparedness capabilities remain fully operational, including the city's access to emergency response resources and outdoor warning siren systems.

“Tulsa faces a wide range of hazards, from severe storms and tornadoes to flooding, ice storms, and other emergencies," said Annie Mack Vest, Executive Director of the Oklahoma Department of Emergency Management. "Vocalizing a commitment to emergency management programming, in this instance, a dedicated program in Tulsa, provides city leaders with a resource focused on preparedness, coordination and recovery while continuing to build partnerships with the county and surrounding region that are essential during a disaster. We commend the City of Tulsa for making this investment and are confident this update will strengthen capabilities and improve disaster readiness and resilience both locally and statewide.”

“Tulsa County looks forward to working with the City of Tulsa and its new Department of Emergency Management to collaborate on shared needs and priorities,” said Tulsa County Commissioner Kelly Dunkerley. “Disasters and emergencies don't stop at jurisdictional boundaries, and no one agency can do this work alone. I am confident that Tulsa's new department will be a valuable partner in those efforts, and I look forward to continuing the close collaboration that helps keep our entire region prepared and resilient."

What will the department do?

The Department of Emergency Management will serve as the central coordinating entity for preparedness, mitigation, response, recovery, continuity of government, and resilience planning within Tulsa proper.

Responsibilities will include, but not be limited to:



Maintaining emergency operations plans

Conducting hazard assessments

Coordinating response activities during disasters

Ensuring the continued operation of Tulsa's outdoor warning sirens, which includes direct oversight of contracts with vendors and contractors

Working with Tulsa County and regional partners

Pursuing grant opportunities; and

Strengthening public preparedness through education and outreach

Tulsa joins other cities in having a dedicated department focused exclusively on the needs of its own residents while continuing close coordination with Tulsa County, neighboring jurisdictions, tribal governments, and state and federal agencies.

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