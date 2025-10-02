Tulsa County names new emergency manager after Kralicek's arrest

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa County named Bill Smiley as its new emergency management director a little over a month after previous Director Joe Kralicek was charged with possessing child sexual abuse material.

Smiley took over operations on Oct. 1.

"Smiley brings a proven track record in project leadership, including the delivery of more than $15 million in federal grants, mitigation projects, and emergency response initiatives," said Tulsa County in a press release. "His career includes extensive collaboration with federal, state, tribal, and local partners, as well as leadership roles with the Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association and the International Association of Emergency Managers. Recognized for his service, Smiley was named Oklahoma Floodplain Managers Association Public Official of the Year in 2022 and has served in multiple advisory and planning committees focused on disaster resilience."

Smiley's appointment marks a change in emergency management for the city and county of Tulsa. Each will have its own emergency manager moving forward, similar to Oklahoma City and other major cities in the country.

The Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency will phase out by the end of the year as the new management system between the City and County is finalized, the city said.

“I want to thank Tulsa County for their continued partnership as we strengthen emergency efforts in Tulsa,” Mayor Monroe Nichols said. “While we believe it’s beneficial to have an expert embedded within City operations on matters of emergency management, the City and County will continue to collaborate and share resources to create better outcomes for the residents we serve.”

