Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Tulsa mayor calls for immediate termination of TAEMA Exec. Director after arrest

KJRH Center - 2025-08-12T095600.639.png
KJRH
KJRH Center - 2025-08-12T095600.639.png
Posted
and last updated

TULSA, Okla. — Mayor Monroe Nichols wrote a letter to the Tulsa County Board of Commissioners calling for the immediate termination of Joseph Kralicek after his arrest.

The board held a meeting on Aug. 11. In executive session, it voted to allow Chairman Lonnie Sims to meet with Mayor Nichols to discuss next steps.

"We continue to move forward internally with the legally prescribed process by Tulsa County DA for this joint agency with mutual administrative policies of both the City of Tulsa and Tulsa County," a spokesman for the board said.

Nichols sent the letter after the meeting, saying effective leadership in emergency management is crucial. He's also calling for TAEMA Deputy Director Tony Roda to be named Interim Director as the process goes on.

READ THE FULL LETTER:

Nichols Letter

The BOCC will have a special meeting on Aug. 13 at 4:45 p.m. to discuss the mayor's proposal.

Kralicek is due for arraignment in court on Aug. 13. 2 News will be at both and continue to update you.

More from 2 News Oklahoma

 

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
NEW KJRH 480

SHARE YOUR STORIES WITH US