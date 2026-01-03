Oklahoma congressional lawmakers react to U.S. actions in Venezuela

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahoma lawmakers are responding to news of a U.S. effort in Venezuela to seize Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and attack specific targets inside the country.

Oklahoma Senator Markwayne Mullin posted on Twitter, now called X, just after 10:30 AM CST on Jan. 3, and said:

President Trump is 100% focused on protecting the American people.



Nicolas Maduro was the leader of a criminal narco-terrorist organization that actively targets Americans.



He was indicted by a U.S. court 6 years ago for trafficking illicit drugs that have killed tens of thousands of innocent Americans—including Oklahomans.



Maduro must face justice for his crimes against American families.



Personally, I hope he rots in prison.



God bless our brave U.S. military personnel for executing a flawless mission. Senator Markwayne Mullin

When asked whether the executive branch notified Congress of the strike, or whether Senator Mullin had any thoughts on the role of the Executive and Legislative branches regarding actions like that. Senator Mullin responded:

Maduro has multiple indictments in United States courts for trafficking poison into our country. Under the Trump administration, if you’re a U.S.-indicted drug trafficker who profits off the murder of thousands of innocent Americans, the United States will come after you and bring you to justice. President Trump was 100% within his authority under Article II of the Constitution to carry out this mission, and Oklahomans are safer today because of it. Senator Markwayne Mullin

Oklahoma Senator James Lankford's office released a statement just before 1 PM on Jan. 3. It said:

When you funnel drugs and chaos into American streets, you should face justice. Today the very long and powerful arm of justice grabbed Nicolás Maduro and will put him in front of an American court,” said Lankford. “Maduro was a dictator who ruled through fraud, repression, and corruption, and his regime enabled drug trafficking that sent deadly narcotics into the United States. The Venezuelan people deserve free and fair elections and a peaceful return to freedom and prosperity. Thank you, President Trump, for keeping your word to stop the flow of drugs and crime into our nation. Senator James Lankford

U.S. Representative from Oklahoma Stephanie Bice's office responded just after 2 PM on Jan. 2. That statement read:

Nicolás Maduro was an illegitimately elected dictator who killed tens of thousands of Americans by trafficking drugs with zero consequences. The strong actions of @POTUS and our military and law enforcement officers should be commended. Representative Stephanie Bice

2 NEWS contacted all seven Oklahoma congressional lawmakers. We will update this story with additional statements as we receive them.

