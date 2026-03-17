Arnie's Bar celebrates 70th St. Patrick's Day with live bands and food trucks in downtown Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's Arnie's Bar is celebrating 70 years of St. Patrick's Day tradition tonight in downtown Tulsa with six live Irish bands, four food trucks and hundreds of kegs.

The bar expects thousands of Tulsans to attend the all-day event. Arnie's Bar typically goes through 100 to 130 kegs around this time of year.

Owner and manager Chris Armstrong is encouraging attendees to plan ahead for a safe ride home.

"Yeah, it's our 70th anniversary of Saint Patrick's Day here at our little, uh, little Irish pub. I hope everybody comes out. We've got, uh, it's family friendly till 8. We've got, uh, 6 bands, 4 food trucks. Um, it would be fun all day long. So, make sure you, uh, take time off of work and come down and see us," Armstrong said.

The event is family-friendly until 8 p.m. All bands performing tonight will be Irish bands.

Several food trucks will be on-site, including Masa, Rub, Andolini's and El Ranchero.

Armstrong said the safest way to get home after tonight's festivities is to use a rideshare service.

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