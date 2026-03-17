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OSU confirms fallen Air Force servicemember was a business school graduate

Major John Klinner
OSU
Major John Klinner
Posted

One of the six U.S. Air Force members who was killed when a military refueling tanker plane crashed in Iraq was an Oklahoma State graduate.

Oklahoma State posted a picture of Major John "Alex" Klinner on Facebook on Tuesday morning. Klinner graduated from OSU's MBA program in 2025.

Officials say the plane crash was not due to hostile or friendly fire.

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