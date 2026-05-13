Oklahoma voters to decide on minimum wage increase that could reach $15 an hour

TULSA, Okla. — Oklahomans will vote on whether to increase the state's minimum wage this summer.

Oklahoma's current minimum wage is $7.25 an hour — the federal minimum — a rate that has not changed since 2009.

State Question 832 would raise that to $10.50 an hour starting this year. The wage would then climb by $1.50 every year, reaching $15 an hour by 2029. After that, it would automatically adjust with the cost of living, with no legislative approval needed.

Bartlesville resident Aayla Blount said the current wage makes it difficult to afford basic necessities.

"To be able to afford just an apartment on minimum wage right now, you have to have 3 people living under one roof, which is astronomically ridiculous."

Residents say everything around them has gone up — gas prices, rent, and utilities — but their paychecks have stayed the same.

However, state leaders warn the increase could force counties, cities, and school districts to raise taxes or cut services to cover the higher labor costs.

Election Day is June 16.

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