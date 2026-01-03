Tulsa Boys Home launches investigation after child involved in police chase

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A police chase involving a child from the Tulsa Boys Home prompted an internal investigation at the residential treatment facility in Sand Springs.

Tulsa Boys Home Executive Director Carl Hilliard said the incident happened around 8:30 p.m. on Jan 1. According to Hilliard, a child took a staff member’s keys, stole their vehicle, and drove off, prompting a police chase along U.S. Highway 412 before crashing.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol responded alongside Sand Springs Police. Troopers said the child was taken to a hospital as a precaution but was not injured.

Hilliard said staff immediately contacted the police after realizing the child was missing.

“If it had not been for the communications between us and the local authorities and getting that word out to them, the situation could’ve been a lot worse,” Hilliard said.

The Tulsa Boys Home has since launched an internal investigation to determine whether any policies or procedures were broken.

“I cannot state who was at fault, but when the investigation is over, we will understand who is at fault and the appropriate consequences will be given,” Hilliard said.

In response to the incident, Hilliard said the facility is taking immediate steps to improve safety. That includes hiring eight new staff members to expand the security department and upgrading the facility’s security camera system to better monitor activity.

“There is a board and staff members that are working to make these young men whole and heal them," said Hilliard.

Hilliard did not provide a timeline for completing the investigation, but said that changes to improve safety are already underway.

