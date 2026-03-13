MOVING FORWARD: Litigation surrounding Bartlesville's Price Tower ends

BARTLESVILLE, Okla. — The Frank Lloyd Wright Building Conservancy says all litigation surrounding the Price Tower is resolved.

2 News Oklahoma started closely following the controversy surrounding the sale of the Price Tower and some artifacts.

Local News PRICE TOWER CLOSING: Bartlesville's iconic skyscraper set to close Sept. 1 Brodie Myers

Over time court battles and the search for missing artifacts took over the focus as the iconic architectural landmark sat empty.

Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy reacquires Price Tower artifacts

The sale of the building finally went through in January 2025. And the Conservancy acquired the missing artifacts. But court cases continued until March 11th.

In a post on Facebook the Conservancy wrote:

We are thrilled to announce that, as of March 11, all Conservancy litigation regarding Price Tower has been resolved! This victory would not have been possible without the extraordinary dedication of our legal team at Crowe & Dunlevy and Willkie Farr & Gallagher LLP. Their pro bono expertise was instrumental in defending our preservation easement. We are excited to continue supporting McFarlin Building LLC as they work towards a bright future for this architectural treasure, one that restores it as a source of inspiration for locals and visitors to Bartlesville alike.

Part of the resolution included clear guidelines when it comes to artifacts and maintaining the building, details on their website.

2 News talked to the new owners who have big plans for the iconic spot.

WHAT'S NEXT?: New Price Tower owners anticipate reopening in 2 years

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