PRICE TOWER CLOSING: Bartlesville's iconic skyscraper set to close Sept. 1

BARTLESVILLE, Okla — Bartlesville's Price Tower, Frank Lloyd Wright's only skyscraper, is set to close on Sept. 1.

Keith McPhail and his wife Christy have witnessed its history firsthand. In 2017, they moved their magazine operation into the tower as part of a deal that offered the space rent-free.

“It’s good to say ‘hey come to our office, it's at Price Tower,’ you don’t have to give an address,” Keith McPhail said.

In early August, management notified the McPhails they would have to pay rent to maintain their office in the tower. On Aug. 9, by way of local media in Bartlesville, they learned of the tower’s outright closure.

Olivia Allan, a longtime Bartlesville resident, was shocked by the news.

“I’m very upset,” Allan said, “It is full of beautiful art, there’s lots of good activities that happen there that’s good for kids in the community … it’s sad.”

Back in April, moving trucks were seen taking some of the historic artifacts housed in the tower. The Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise provided 2 News with pictures of the operation.

Price Tower Artifacts, Courtesy: Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise Price Tower Artifacts 4.jpeg Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise Price Tower Artifacts 1.jpeg Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise Price Tower Artificats 3.jpeg Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise Price Tower Artifacts 2.jpeg Bartlesville Examiner Enterprise

The McPhails believe that was part of an effort to raise money for the tower’s preservation.

Even so, the Frank Lloyd Wright Conservancy took issue, claiming to have an easement on the items preventing their sale.

“The Conservancy will seek legal recourse against any purchaser of items in the price tower collection that are covered by the conservancy’s easement,” according to a release.

Cynthia Blanchard, the tower’s most recent owner, sent 2 News a text message saying she was left with no choice.

“We have tried so hard to make this all work and our team is incredible,” Blanchard said, “I wish I could say with conviction what tomorrow is going to bring, but we just don’t know yet.”

The McPhails are upset. but they say, without Blanchard, the tower would have been long closed. Despite their dissapointment, and their plans to move, their love for the tower is unchanged.

“We’re hoping that someone will step up, and help save the tower, because it needs help,” Keith McPhail said.

Allan agrees, with some stipulations.

“If they were just gonna keep it the way that it is like it should be that would be fine,” Allan said, “But if they’re gonna do something else with it, that would be awful.”

“We just hope that the tower finds the right person,” Christy McPahil said, “At the end of the day that’s what everybody in Bartlesville wants.”

The owner of the tower declined 2 News’ request for an interview.

