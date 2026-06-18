APPROVED: Tulsa council OK's 2026-27 budget

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa City Council approved the 2026-27 budget, worth $1.227 billion. City leadership says the budget is a 6% increase compared to the previous year.

“The problem I’m having today is that – with this budget – you have left out one of our most valuable people, the children,” Tulsan Richard Alexander told the council, “Now, if your family is able to send you to a city parks camp and around, you’re good, but a lot of people can’t.”

In a release, city leadership said this budget maintains funding for the Mayor’s Office of Children, Youth and Families.

Among other things, the council approved $7.5 million for construction of the African Wilds exhibit at the Tulsa Zoo.

LOOKING BACK >>> 2 News Oklahoma’s Brodie Myers reported on the Zoo’s shortfalls.

The city’s zoo funding is contingent on the zoo raising $2.5 million privately.

“To my colleagues who were very deliberate about going through this budget and making sure that the citizens can be assured that we’re spending their money properly. “Thank you for the hardwork because it was a lot of work to get here tonight,” Christian Bengel, who represents District 6 on the council, said.

The passage of this budget will cost Tulsans some more money. The city predicts the average resident will pay $5.82 more per month in utilities.

Just because the council approved the budget, does not mean it is final. Adjustments are allowed throughout the year, and are likely.

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