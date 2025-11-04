Renovation, rebranding of Vista Shadow Mountain offers mixed reviews from Tulsans

TULSA, Okla. — The old and vacant Vista Shadow Mountain apartment complex near 61st and Memorial is undergoing major renovations - including a name change - but neighbors were not convinced of its work after a Nov. 3 town hall meeting.

Vista Shadow Mountain was suddenly shut down and its remaining residents evicted more than four years ago after the fire marshal found it to be in virtually unlivable conditions.



Tulsans who live around the complex, currently under a $60 million privately-funded renovation, aired their concerns in the town hall at Union High School, hosted by City Councilor Lori Decter Wright.

Tulsa officials announced last week it had waived any existing violations the property and granted permitting to the same owner as before, CiTYR, to redevelop nearly 600 units over the next four years plus be rebranded as "The Heights at 61st street".

This comes after the city said it worked with the American and Israeli-based property group to bring its buildings completely up to code and be part of its new Multifamily Inspection Program.



"This is a program that the city has created to try to avoid properties becoming too dilapidated or falling into disrepair when they're occupied by tenants," one city official told the crowd of about 50.

"Ownership has responsibility to its tenants as a corporate citizen," one person in the crowd said during a Q&A session. "We should not have to rely on 311 (call service) for you to take responsibility."

"Well we're taking responsibility," CiTYR attorney Mike McGrew answered back. "But we can't take responsibility for what hasn't happened yet."



The crowd was skeptical at best with many of the reassurances made inside by the attorney and city officials, despite work already being underway at the property.

"That's going to be pretty tough, isn't it? They were pretty bad (before)," James Skora told 2 News. "They had higher crime and everything. So I don't know. I mean, same owner? He's putting $60 million. I know one thing, I don't think that's going to be enough."

