Tulsa code enforcement finds violations in 97% of inspected properties

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa has more than 700 multifamily dwellings, including apartments, condos, and duplexes.

Multiple unresolved code violations ultimately led to the Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments being condemned by the Fire Marshal.

Previous Coverage >>> Fire marshal extends move out deadline for Vista Shadow Mountain residents

That move meant all remaining tenants had to move out.

"We can't allow people to be in situations that are immediately dangerous to their life," said Tulsa Fire Spokesperson Andy Little.

To avoid similar situations in the future, Tulsa created the Multifamily Code Enforcement Task Force in July 2023.

As it marks its first anniversary, its six members from Tulsa's Fire Marshal's Office and Code Enforcement Office face a big challenge.

"It's a big challenge to inspect over 700 properties," said Kevin Cox with Code Enforcement. "97% of what we have inspected have some type of code violation."

So, in its first year, the task force only inspected about 20% of the properties on their list.

"The ordinance says when we find a violation, we have to give notice to the property owner," said Cox, "and give them ample time to bring the property into compliance."

It also requires frequent communication with the property owner or manager to see where they are in their plan to resolve issues, which leaves less time to begin the inspection process on more properties.

To report code enforcement issues or track case status, click here.

Contact the Problem Solvers:



918-748-1502

problemsolvers@kjrh.com

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

