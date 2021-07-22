Fire marshal extends move out deadline for Vista Shadow Mountain residents

TULSA, Okla. — Vista Shadow Mountain residents are getting an extended moving day.

They’re forced to leave the complex after the Tulsa Fire Marshal found multiple code violations, determining the building could not be occupied.

Lynda Dean is one of the dozens of residents preparing to move. She lived at the complex for more than seven years.

“Today’s my birthday," Dean said. "So we’re just packing, moving, helping people.”

Residents originally had to move out by Wednesday, but the fire marshal extended the deadline to Friday. Dean said while her apartment is now packed up, she needed the extra time.

“And I thought, ‘Oh, great!’ cause we weren’t gonna get out of here tonight. There’s no way," she said.

Dean said the previous apartment owners did nothing to fix the mold in her apartment. But, she said the most recent owners have been helpful, even assisting her in finding a new apartment.

But some at the complex still have nowhere to go.

“There’s a lot of people that are, basically, you know, living out of a hotel, putting their stuff in storage, not knowing if they’re going to have a place to live any time soon," Dean said. "We were lucky.”

Dean plans to move out Thursday.

Through all of the recent hard times, there's been one bright spot. She’s seen how the community comes together to help others in need.

“People donating boxes, ice, water," Dean said. "I mean, I’m really impressed by Tulsa because all these people are coming in and bringing us tubs and boxes and helping people. That really makes me feel good.”

There are groups like Housing Solutions Tulsa and James Mission helping residents move and find new housing.

They now have until 5 p.m. on Friday to move out.

