'Big relief': Tulsa man set to get share of Vista Shadow Mtn. settlement

TULSA, Okla. — The Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments ownership recently settled a case with displaced residents.

The total settlement reached $400,000. However, one resident, Dennis Beard, didn’t know how to get his share, until he called the 2 News Oklahoma newsroom.

Beard is living in a new place. Trying to get on with life. He, along with hundreds of others, were forced out of the Vista Shadow Mountain Apartments a few years ago. He had that episode behind him.

“Well, it really had completely just wiped out of my mind,” Beard said, “I thought nothing was gonna come of it.”

That was until he saw 2 News’ report on the settlement.

WATCH: 2 News previously covered the settlement between ownership and tenants

$400,000: Vista Shadow Mountain Apt. ownership settles with evicted residents

$16,000 will go to the lead plaintiffs, and the rest will get about $2,000. That includes Beard, but he didn’t know where to turn.

“I got to calling numbers the next day, and I went through like four days of running into dead-end walls,” Beard said.

Then he called 2 News. Newsroom staff was able to help Beard get in touch with the attorney, Jared Burden.

Burden emailed 2 News a statement right after the settlement was reached.

“After three years of litigation, the class will now be able to move forward,” Burden said.

Beard is one of the folks set to get about $2,000.

“I’ll get caught up on all my bills here. You know, pay up my electric, you know, get me some more food for the house and probably get me some more furniture,” Beard said.

In the meantime, he’s trying to pass along the favor.

“A lot of people don’t know this settlement’s going on. A lot of them are gonna miss out on it. So I’m trying to get ahold of the people that I knew there,” Beard said.

Beard is expecting his share of the settlement any day now.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

