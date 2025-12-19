Sen. Lankford talks to 2 News about rise in anti-Semitism

TULSA, Okla. — Senator James Lankford joined 2 News Oklahoma's morning team to talk about pressing issues in the country.

One thing addressed: anti-Semetism.

"We do not belittle people based on their faith or their heritage, regardless of what it is, and we definitely push back when people begin to threaten violence on it. People should be able to live, worship, and practice their faith in private and in public without fear. And so I do speak out on that often,and I'm going to continue to be able to do that becauseI think it's important for people to be able to live free," said Lankford.

The comments come after a recent attack in Bondi Beach that targeted Jewish people.

Australian police say Bondi Hanukkah massacre was ‘ISIS‑inspired’ terror attack

