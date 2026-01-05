PSO seeks 15% rate hike that could hit customers' bills by July

TULSA, Okla. — Public Service of Oklahoma is asking for a 15% rate increase that could take effect in July 2026, adding about $25 to the average customer's monthly bill if approved by the Oklahoma Corporation Commission.

The utility company says the increase is needed to cover a $1.2 billion energy expansion, but critics, including some local leaders, say much of the expansion is tied to new data centers.

"We're talking about things like smart grid improvements, actual technology and equipment that we put online to reduce customer outages," said Matt Rahn, PSO's public information officer.

However, Tulsa City Council Member Laura Bellis isn't convinced the rate hike is solely for customer benefits.

"I started looking into why that amount, and you can see from their own filings to the corporation commission, it has a lot to do with data centers," Bellis said.

When 2 News asked directly whether the rate increase would help cover costs for incoming data centers, Rahn denied the connection.

"This is not really about covering data centers. Set for some new standard terms and conditions for large users like data centers, one of those customer protections that we're really, really happy about," Rahn said.

Rahn maintains that data centers would pay for their own infrastructure. However, with the new state law, Senate Bill 480, allowing large data centers to use PSO's grid system, questions remain about whether more rate hikes are coming as the utility prepares its infrastructure for these high-demand customers.

PSO customers have faced multiple rate increases in recent years. In 2021, there was a $5 jump. In 2022, customers saw a $7 total increase from the February 2021 winter storm. Just last year, there was a $12 monthly jump.

"It has outpaced wages by far, and so people have real concerns for how I am going to pay for this and pay for rent and pay for childcare and pay for groceries," Bellis said.

Despite customer concerns about consecutive rate increases, Rahn defends the necessity of the proposed hike.

"Every dollar that we're asking for in this rate review is associated with an investment to serve customers with that safe and reliable power," Rahn said.

The Oklahoma Corporation Commission has yet to decide on the proposed increase.

