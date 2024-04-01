Project development costs increasing for amusement, RV parks in Vinita

VINITA, Okla. — It's been almost six months since we last checked in a massive resort development in Vinita.

American Heartland Amusement Park and Three Ponies RV Park are expected to be world-class, rivaling Disney Land.



Previous coverage >>> Vinita mayor, residents say American Heartland Theme Park will rejuvenate town

Robert Escoppier remembers the time Vinita was bustling.

"They used to have bowling here. They used to have skating here. They had a drive-in theater here. That's all gone," Escoppier said.

Mansion Entertainment Group announced last July that they'd be building a large-scale RV park with cabins and a world-class theme park—Three Ponies RV and Campground and American Heartland. The park is reminiscent of what it means to live in the heart of America.

Here's our coverage from the day the park was announced:

Large entertainment development coming to Vinita

Fencing is up at the site of the Three Ponies RV Park. According to the park's Facebook page, the orange and blue fencing will "keep us from disturbing those areas during construction."

2 News reached out to its owners - Mansion Entertainment Group. Kristy Adams, the Senior Executive VP of Marketing, said the project development costs are trending beyond the originally projected $2 billion.

She said in the coming months, the company will estimate and reissue a warranted investment figure that aligns with updated financial projections and increased attendance and costs.



Previous coverage >>> Neighboring land owners angered by Vinita theme park development

"I think it will be great for it to be done because I think it will give this community a lot of opportunity," Escoppier said.

Mansion Entertainment Group adds that they will continue to engage with local and state leaders to make sure funding is available.

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

