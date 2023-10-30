Vinita mayor, residents say American Heartland Theme Park will rejuvenate town

VINITA, Okla. — City, state, and project leaders broke ground on Three Ponies RV Park and Campground in Vinita. It's the first phase of the more-than two-billion dollar American Heartland Theme Park and Resort announced in July.

Think Vinita and a quaint Route 66 town may come to mind, or home of the Will Rogers Memorial Rodeo. But this is a whole different kind of attraction.

Terri Thompson lives in Afton, west of Vinita, and says she's tired of seeing towns near hers drift away.

"I think there's going to be a lot of humps and bumps, but I think this outcome is what this area needed," Thompson said.

The land - which will be home to Three Ponies and American Heartland - could have drifted away, west of Grand Lake, near 1-44 and Route 66.

Vinita Mayor Josh Lee says it'll be a long-lost welcome.

"Anybody who might have been doubters, now they're like, okay, it's here," Lee told 2 News.

There's lots of work to be done on the property, between roads, electric, gas, and building construction. Lee said a fire and police department will be built nearby - hopefully before the park opens. It must be sustainable for a projected 315,000 guests a year.

"Getting the infrastructure built out is going to be the hardest hurdle for sure. That's no secret," Lee said. "But those are problems we're happy to have."

Park officials say Three Ponies will be on 320 acres, with 300 cabins and 750 RV sites, making it the largest campground in the region. It'll have a clubhouse with a snack bar, a general store, swimming pools, trails, and a dog park. There will also be a recreation building with a restaurant, gym, and game room.

Thompson believes it has the potential to save her town.

"They're just sadly drifting away because there's no reason for people to stay here. There's no jobs, and I think this is going to improve all of that," Thompson said.

Mayor Lee said the city is working with the state of Oklahoma entities to raise revenue for infrastructure improvements - as well as looking at their own ways.

Park officials said between the RV and amusement park, the project will create over 300 jobs.

Three Ponies Campground and RV Park is slated to open next year, with the amusement park behind it in 2026.

