Preliminary hearing set for accused peeping tom Claremore pastor

TULSA, Okla. — At his second court appearance since his August arrest, a Tulsa County judge set a preliminary hearing for Kendrick Oakley.

Oakley, a former Claremore pastor, faces 11 counts of peeping tom. He is accused of following a woman around a Tulsa Hobby Lobby and attempting to record up her skirt 11 times in a 16 minute time frame in July 2024.

2 News asked Oakley for comment at both of his appearances, in August and September, but he declined.

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for Oakley for October 14. District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler told 2 News last month that it's a normal part of the justice process.

"It's necessary for anybody who's charged with a felony crime,so we will put that evidence on in front of a magistrate at the date that we get set for a preliminary hearing," said Kunzweiler. "Then, ultimately if we prevail at the preliminary hearing, then the case will move forward towards some type of trial."

Oakley was arrested on August 6th, 2025, more than a year since the incident in the store at 71st and Mingo. Kunzweiler explained to 2 News that the delay was because of confusion over Oakley's possible Cherokee Nation citizenship.

2 News will be at that mid-October hearing and follow Oakley's case as it progresses.

