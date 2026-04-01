Petition submitted: Data center opponents hope to recall city councilors

SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A petition from opponents of the Project Spring data center plan was submitted to Sand Springs City Hall on March 31, with hopes in triggering a recall election in the council wards where it gathered enough signatures.

Kyle Schmidt of Protect Sand Springs Alliance said city charter requires at least 20% of registered voters in each ward for this. recall city council elections.

Schmidt showed local media what he said is over 1,600 names and addresses stacked inside Manila envelopes.

"(My arms are) getting more tired, that’s for sure," Schmidt told 2 News Oklahoma. "My arms are shaking a little bit. I need to work out some more, I guess.”

The group is also suing the City of Sand Springs over the planned Google hyperscale data center, alleging it violated law by annexing Osage County farmland for the data center six miles north of town under the guise of a 1960s-era fence line.



Previous coverage>>> Project Spring data center lawsuit moved to Tulsa County

Terry Qualman lives less than a mile from the proposed data center, on county land, and said promises of the land not being sold for development years ago were broken, but that city officials didn't care for neighbor's protests.

"More than one time I have heard it was mentioned, 'You're not part of the city so we don’t care what you think,’” Qualman said.

The city council has persisted in pursuing permitting and rezoning, saying in public meetings it has stayed transparent and orderly throughout the process.

The petition, if verified by the state, will recall three councilors for a new election: Cody Worrell, Matt Barnett, and Mike Burdge of Wards 1, 2, and 3, respectively. None responded to requests for comment from 2 News.



“The objective was to put them on notice (that) you’re heading down the wrong path and there will be political consequences for continuing to ignore the people,” Schmidt said.

Qualman said the opposition campaign is not done yet.

“Success is going to be when it stops and city councils anywhere can’t do back room deals,” Qualman said.

"The City of Sand Springs expects the petitions to be turned in today at 4:00. As we have not seen the petitions and have not had a chance to validate them, we do not have an statement at this time. Upon acceptance of the petitions, we will work diligently and take the appropriate action within the thirty days as required by the City Charter." Mike Carter, City of Sand Springs

Sand Springs city manager Mike Carter declined to comment on the recall petition beyond confirming the city will follow its charter in verifying what was turned in.

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