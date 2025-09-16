OPEN PRIMARIES? Petition for State Question approved by Okla. Supreme Court

TULSA, Okla. — The Oklahoma Supreme Court gives the go-ahead for a petition seeking a state question to go forward.

Initiative Petition 448 is aimed at establishing an 'open primary system' in the state. Meaning all candidates for a covered office would be on the same primary ballot with no party, and any voter could vote for any candidate. The top two candidates would then go to the general election.

Opponents of the petition said the way it was written was misleading, it violated the First Amendment, and made other arguments.

The court ruled in favor of the petition, meaning organizers can start gathering signatures in hopes of putting this question to the people of Oklahoma.

