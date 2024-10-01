REGISTER TO VOTE | Nonprofit uses Tulsa State Fair to encourage voters

TULSA, Okla. — Anyone Oklahoman who wants to vote in the presidential election must register by the Oct. 11 voter registration deadline.

One non-profit is using the popularity of the Tulsa State Fair to help Oklahomans meet that deadline.

While at our 2 News Listening Booth at the fair, someone from Oklahoma United asked us to check out their booth. 2 News' Douglas Braff learned more about their operation.

2 News Oklahoma People register to vote at Oklahoma United's Tulsa State Fair booth.

Their focus is two-fold:



Boosting voter registration in hopes of boosting turnout

Opening up primaries in Oklahoma through a state ballot measure

Generally an open primary system means there is one primary election that's open to candidates of all political parties and voters of all affiliations or lack thereof. If no candidate garners more than 50% of the vote, there's another round of voting.

This is similar to how Tulsa elects mayors.

“We have almost half 1,000,000 independent registered voters,” Margaret Kobos, the group’s founder and CEO, told 2 News. “Independent registration has gone up over 84% in the last three years, and so we feel like those people … deserve to be able to vote in the elections they’re funding.”

Kobos said there are some challenges in convincing people to vote, saying, "A lot of young people think that they don't matter, and they are unwilling to engage in a political system that has a lot of noise and a lot of argument, and they just don't want to be part of it."

'Every vote counts': Tulsans tell 2 News if they'll vote

One of Oklahoma United’s interns, Kimberlee Wilson, turned 18 in March. When asked what motivates her she said , “My generation has really lost their faith in the electoral process. Especially in Oklahoma, a lot of people don’t believe in the power of the vote. And that’s a big reason why I want to make sure everybody knows that they have the right and how to actually do that — because it’s easier than ever.”

While youth voter turnout in 2020 was the highest so far this century, only an estimated 54% of 18- to 29-year-olds voted, compared to 2020's overall turnout of 66.8%.

2 News Oklahoma Jordan, 21, from Tulsa is registered to vote.

While many people didn't want to talk about voting on camera, Jordan, a 21-year-old Tulsan, said he thinks “a lot of people are scared to get out and vote,” especially people his age.

He would tell young voters: “Your vote definitely matters. Your state hears you; our state representatives hear you. It’s really important to get out and vote because, at the end of the day, you have a picture of how you want your country to be ran.”

Shayleen, 31, and Mikah, 24 told 2 News they've never voted before but changed their minds this time around.

2 News Oklahoma Mikah, 24, and Shayleen, 31, moved to Tulsa from Barnsdall a couple of years ago. They are both registered to vote in November.

“I think I may have registered last year, so I haven't voted yet, but I'm interested in it,” said Shayleen. “I just know if you want to make the world a better place, you're gonna be involved. So, even though I haven't voted yet— well, there's a first time for everything."

Mikah could have voted in 2020 but said, "I didn’t really know where to go or anything.”

When asked if he put it off, he said, “Oh yeah. Kinda, yeah.” As for why, he told us, “I’m not sure. I mean, I guess ‘cause a lot of people vote. Well, usually, a lot of people vote, and it’s just one vote.”

Shayleen said she would tell people who may put off voting to “find out all the resources, find out where to go, what you’re supposed to do, just find out all the steps you’re supposed to take to vote.”

“Just try it out,” Mikah chimed in. “It doesn’t hurt to try.”

In addition to the Oklahoma United booth at the fair, there are multiple ways to register to vote:



Visit the Oklahoma State Election Board website and register online through the voter portal

Register by mail by downloading the application

In person at their county election board

2 News compiled election resources HERE.

