VanNorman voters now face new decision for Tulsa's mayoral runoff in November

TULSA, Okla. — Despite getting 32% of the vote in the City of Tulsa Mayoral Election Aug. 27, businessman Brent VanNorman just missed out on advancing to a runoff, and his 18,000+ voters now have a decision to make for the runoff.



Richelle Voth of Tulsa's Brookside neighborhood won't get to vote for her preferred candidate this November.

"I'm very proud of him, proud of his supporters who came alongside him,” Roth said one day after the race was called.

“He also was very strong on funding the police which, this is Brookside and we have street crime. So I’m someone who supports that. He had a plan for small businesses to thrive and succeed, and I still believe in that vision.”

State Rep. Monroe Nichols led Tulsa County Commissioner Karen Keith after Tuesday's tallying, but they each scraped by the Virginia transplant businessman by fewer than a thousand votes.



"I think he will always be an asset for Tulsa now that he’s in there. We know him,” VanNorman voter Andrea Ellsworth told 2 News. Ellsworth knows her vote will be highly sought after for the next couple months.

"And I’ve thought about that," Ellsworth added. "I’ve thought, ‘Where is my vote going to go?’ I thought, ‘Do I just not vote? Do I just not check that box?’ I don’t know yet. It’s still early.”

It's the same situation with the other 18,000 voters who no longer have their preferred candidate in the race.

Both the Nichols and Keith campaigns know they'll have to reach out to Tulsans who didn't support them the first time around if they're gonna win a spot at City Hall.

"I would hope they realize that they have to represent all of us in Tulsa,” Ellsworth said.

Just don't expect these VanNorman voters to make up their mind so soon.

"I’ll need to go back to the drawing table and look,” Voth said.

