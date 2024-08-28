Tulsa mayoral race heads to runoff in November

TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa mayoral debate will go on to a runoff in November because no candidate received 50% of the vote on Aug. 27.

The two candidates who will face off in the next election are Karen Keith and Monroe Nichols, barring any recount.

Nichols had 18,729 votes and 33.10% of the vote. Keith had 18,457 votes and 32.62% of the vote.

Brent VanNorman came in a close third with 18,019 votes and 31.84% of the vote.

To learn more about the candidates, click here. The next election is November 5, 2024.

