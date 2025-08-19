BACK TO SCHOOL: Green Country students head to class for a new school year

TULSA COUNTY, Okla. — More students across Green Country are heading back to class!

Bixby Public Schools is one of the schools starting the new year on August 19th. 2 News Oklahoma Anchor TJ Eckert talked to the district's new superintendent about what do expect:

Back to School Bixby

Okmulgee Public Schools high school students are also heading back to school, after issues with the building led to a short delay.

2 News Oklahoma's Braden Bates checked in:

Back to School Okmulgee

For even more back-to-school coverage:

Back To School

Stay in touch with us anytime, anywhere --

