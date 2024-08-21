ON THE BALLOT: What's Green Country voting for on Aug. 27?

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa's mayor, state senators, and several school bonds are on the ballot on Aug. 27.

Here's a breakdown of what to expect so you're prepared to cast an informed vote on Election Day.

TULSA MAYOR

Seven candidates are vying to be Tulsa's next mayor. Linked below are sites 2 News found available for each candidate. If there's no link, we were unable to find a campaign platform.



2 News partnered with NonDoc and the Tulsa Regional Chamber to host a debate with the candidates. Three of the seven candidates met these requirements by Aug. 1 to be included in the debate.

NonDoc had to verify campaigns raised at least $50,000 of reported and deposited campaign funds.

-OR-

Achieved at least 10% support demonstrated in a scientific poll unaffiliated with any campaign or political party.

Those three candidates were Karen Keith, Monroe Nichols and Brent VanNorman.

WATCH the full debate here:

Tulsa Mayoral Debate

STATE SENATORS/REPRESENTATIVES

State Senate District 3 covers much of Wagoner, Cherokee, and Mayes counties.

Voters will choose between two candidates for District 3 State Senator:



State Senate District 33 represents a portion of southeast Tulsa County.

Two candidates are running:



Here's a map so you know what district you live in:

Oklahoma Senate

Oklahoma House District 98 has two candidates to vote for:



Here's a map of Oklahoma House Districts:



SEATS UP FOR ELECTION

Tulsa City Council:



District 1: Angela K. Chambers, Vanessa Hall-Harper

District 2: Stephanie Reisdorph, Anthony Archie, Rhene D. Ritter, Aaron L. Bisogno, W.R. Casey Jr.

District 3: Jackie Dutton, Susan Frederick

District 4: Aaron Griffith, Laura Bellis

District 5: Alicia Andrews, Karen Gilbert

District 6: Christian Bengel, Uriah I. Davis

District 7: Lori Decter-Wright, Margie Alfonso, Eddie Huff

District 8: Phil Lankin, Chris Cone

District 9: Jayme Fowler, Julie Dunbar, Carol Bush, Matthew Nelson, LeeAnn Crosby

CLICK HERE to see what council district you live in.

Tulsa County Commissioners:



County Commissioner District 2 (Republican): Lonnie Sims, Melissa Myers

County Commissioner District 2 (Democrat): Sarah Elizabeth Gray, Maria Veliz Barnes

CLICK HERE to see what commissioner district you live in.

Craig County:



Welch Board of Trustees: Winston McKeon, Madison Froelich, William Dean Jenkins, Duane Tucker, Beau David Gaylor

McIntosh County:



County Commissioner District 2 (R): Monty D. Grider, Clifford McElhaney

Mayes County:



County Commissioner District 2 (R): Steve Grossman, Darrell Yoder

County Court Clerk (R): Sarah Wallace, Meredith Frailey

Nowata County:



County Commissioner District 2 (R): Brandon Wesson, Timmie Benson

Pawnee County:



County Sheriff (R): Darrin Varnell, Shawn Price

County Commissioner District 2 (R): Brian Donnelly, Joe Higgins

Pittsburg County:



McAlester Mayor: Justin Few, Randy Roden, Kevin Beaty, Jimmy Plummer

Rogers County:



Sequoyah Public Schools Board Member Office 2: Lyndsey Young, Greg Perry

Wagoner County:



County Sheriff (R): Chris Elliot, Tyler Cooper

County Commissioner District 2 (R): Dustin Dorr, Randy Stamps

Washington County:



County Commissioner District 2 (R): Corey Shivel, Micheal Colaw

PROPOSITIONS

City of Sand Springs:



Prop. 1: Renewing agreement with the Public Service Company of Oklahoma for 25 years.

Tulsa County:

Prop. 1: Raising Tulsa city councilor salaries from $24,000 to $32,000

Prop. 2: Raising the City Auditor's salary from 70% of the Mayor's salary to 75%.

Paden Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $525,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

Prop. 2: A $265,000 bond to buy transportation equipment.

Gore Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $11,900,000 bond for a new elementary school. More about if the bond will affect taxes.

Woodland Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $3,470,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

Kiowa Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $1 million bond to buy transportation equipment.

Collinsville Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $93,070,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

Prop 2: A $2 million bond for buying transportation equipment.

For a full story on Collinsville Public Schools bonds, CLICK HERE.

Kellyville Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $3,790,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

Grove Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $9,875,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

For a full story on the Grove Public School bond, CLICK HERE.

Salina Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $8,630,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

For a full story on the Salina Public Schools bond, CLICK HERE.

Krebbs Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $5,470,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

Prop 2: A $6,690,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

Okay Public Schools:



Prop. 1: A $5,330,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

For a full story on the Okay Public Schools bond, CLICK HERE.

Osage County:



City of Pawhuska Prop. 1: Extending the sales tax of one-quarter of one percent for economic development until Dec. 31, 2029.

City of Pawhuska Prop. 2: Extending the sales tax of three-quarters of one percent for roads until Dec. 31, 2029.

Osage Hills Public Schools: A $225,000 bond for constructing, equipping, repairing and remodeling school buildings, acquiring school furniture, fixtures and equipment and acquiring and improving school sites.

