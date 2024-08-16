Salina school bond vote on Aug. 27

SALINA, Okla. — Among the many elections on Aug. 27 is a school bond in Salina.

A major selling point for the Salina Public Schools superintendent, Dr. Earl Dalke, is that this will not raise taxes increase and will keep the millage rate the same.

Coming in at $8.6 million, it's the largest in the district's history and will fund a wide array of projects across the district.

“Salina has several needs, and this particular bond will be used to satisfy a lot of those needs around the district," Dalke told 2 News, "from the agricultural program to an expansion of our middle school to renovation of our football field, in addition to our wrestling facility, and an interior remodel of the Salina high school.”

The projects this bond proposal would fund across the district include:



STEM lab at Salina Middle School

Art room at Salina Middle School

Flooring upgrades for band room

Paving bus and car drop-off/pick-up routes

A new maintenance facility

An additional agriculture barn and mini show ring

Sprinklers at ballparks

Sewer lines repairs

Renovation of football field

Remodeling basketball gym lobby

Locker rooms, restrooms, and office at the wrestling facility

“I would say that ... the most important part is to expand our middle school to include that state-of-the-art science lab, an art room so that so that those programs can prepare kids for success in life,” said Dalke.

